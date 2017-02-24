US House Committee Launches Task Force on Terrorist Infiltration

"Closing gaps in our counterterrorism screening and vetting procedures is especially important in the face of continuing global instability and the desire of ISIS [Daesh] and other terrorist groups to strike the West," McCaul stated.
McCaul said counterterror will continue to be a top priority for the committee, and it will work closely with US President Donald Trump’s administration to mitigate the threat of terrorists entering the United States.
The eight-member panel will begin work in March and will provide a final report later in the year.
