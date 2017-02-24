FBI 'Totally Unable' to Find Leakers of Classified Info 'Within Itself' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump stressed that classified information leaked to media from the FBI could have a devastating effect on the United States.
"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time," Trump stated in a Twitter post. "They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S."
According to the media outlet, FBI Director James Comey rejected the White House request because the alleged communications are part of an ongoing investigation.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer later denied the CNN report, saying the administration had asked the FBI to tell the truth.
