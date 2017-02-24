FBI 'Totally Unable' to Find Leakers of Classified Info 'Within Itself' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump stressed that classified information leaked to media from the FBI could have a devastating effect on the United States.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time," Trump stated in a Twitter post. "They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S."

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 февраля 2017 г.

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 февраля 2017 г.

The president did not specify which press reports he objected to, but CNN reported late Thursday that the White House had urged the FBI to dispute recent reports that Trump campaign staff allegedly maintained regular contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the election, a claim denied by the Trump administration

According to the media outlet, FBI Director James Comey rejected the White House request because the alleged communications are part of an ongoing investigation.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer later denied the CNN report, saying the administration had asked the FBI to tell the truth.