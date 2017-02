© AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the news outlet, the couple convinced the president to exclude critical words about the Paris agreement from the draft of the executive order, dismantling former President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations.

Trump is expected to sign at least two executive orders in the upcoming days, according to the newspaper.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly questioned climate change and warned about possible withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which has been ratified by more than 100 countries.