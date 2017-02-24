Obamacare Approval Reaches New High in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-four percent of Americans support the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, which is its highest approval level on record, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.

"Currently, 54 percent approve of the health care law passed seven years ago by Barack Obama and Congress, while 43 percent disapprove," a press release accompanying the poll stated on Thursday. "As recently as December, about as many approved (48 percent) as disapproved (47 percent) of the law."

The poll results also revealed that 17 percent of adults want Republican leaders to get rid of the law entirely, compared to the one-in-four adults who want to see it modified.

In addition, the poll found that younger adults are more likely to approve of the healthcare law than older adults, and among those who are younger than 30 years, 65 percent approve of the law.

US President Donald Trump noted on Wednesday that his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare in mid-to-early March. On January 20, Trump signed an executive order on the healthcare law to ease the burden of Obamacare.