02:01 GMT +324 February 2017
    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

    Bannon: US ‘Economic Nationalism’ Drives Plan to Reconstruct Trade Deals

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    0 11810

    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon claims that economic nationalism is driving key members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet as they develop plans to restructure free trade agreements with international partners.

    White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, and White House strategist Stephen Bannon, speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Steve Bannon Tells CPAC ‘Corporatist, Globalist’ Media Won’t Give Nation Back Without a Fight
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — Economic nationalism is driving key members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet as they develop plans to restructure free trade agreements with international partners, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

    "These people [Trump cabinet members] are thinking about how we are going to reconstruct our trade arrangements around the world,” Bannon stated on Thursday.

    Economic nationalism, Bannon added, is being implemented by Cabinet Secretaries Wilbur Ross at the Department of Commerce, Steve Mnuchin at the Department of the Treasury, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and White House Senior Policy Advisor Steven Miller.

    Trump’s immediate withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership is "one of the most pivotal moments in American history," Bannon said.

    The Trump Administration is already working on a whole set of innovative bilateral relationships to reposition America as a fair trading nation and bring back “high value-added manufacturing jobs,” Bannon claimed.

    In addition to revising trade agreements, Bannon noted, "deconstruction of the administrative state" is also a major goal, evidenced by an executive order Trump signed that requires administrative agencies to eliminate two regulations in order to promulgate a new one.

    Independent agencies have become an unaccountable "fourth branch of government" that liberals use to accomplish what they cannot do by legislation, Bannon said.

    On Thursday, Trump told CEOs from the manufacturing industry during a meeting at the White House that his administration’s trade policies would bring jobs back to America. Trump noted that bringing back high-wage manufacturing jobs to the United States was one of his campaign promises and a theme that resonated most with US voters.

