Washington Not to Yield Nuclear Arsenal Supremacy ‘to Anybody’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will not yield its supremacy in the area of nuclear capabilities to any other country, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday.

When asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s statement that he wanted to expand US nuclear arsenal, Spicer said, "What he [Trump] was very clear on is that the United States will not yield its supremacy in this area to anybody."

"If other countries have nuclear capabilities, it will always be the United States that has the supremacy and commitment to this," he added. "Obviously, that’s not what we are seeking to do."

Spicer concluded the US goal is to make sure that "we maintain America’s dominance around the world."

During the election campaign, Trump said that Washington should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.