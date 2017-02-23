US Homeland Security: No Military Force Will Be Used in Immigration Operations

© Photo: Pixabay Mexico Ready to Defend Immigrants Amid New US Measures

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is not going to use military forces to round up and deport undocumented immigrants despite President Donald Trump called the planned raids a "military operation," Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said in a joint press conference with Mexican counterparts on Thursday.

"No use of military force [will be used] in immigration operations. None," Kelly stated. "We will approach this operation systematically, in an organized way, in a results-oriented way, in an operational way, in a human-dignity way. This is the way great militaries do business — the United States, Mexico, and many others."