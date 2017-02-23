US Sanctions Syrian Metallic Manufacturing Factory for Government Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has sanctioned the Syrian company Metallic Manufacturing Factory for links to Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday.

"OFAC designated Syrian-based Metallic Manufacturing Factory (MMF) for acting for or on behalf of a designated entity, Mechanical Construction Factory," the release stated.

OFAC previously designated the Mechanical Construction Factory for acting on behalf of the SSRC, which the United States charges develops non-conventional weapons.

Also, OFAC added two individuals to its terrorism blacklist for ties to the al-Qaeda linked al-Nusra Front terrorist organization, now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

OFAC sanctioned Syrian-Palestinian national Bassam Ahmad Al-Hasri and Jordanian national Iyad Nazmi Salih Khalil.