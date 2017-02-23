US Sanctions Syrian Metallic Manufacturing Factory for Government Ties

"OFAC designated Syrian-based Metallic Manufacturing Factory (MMF) for acting for or on behalf of a designated entity, Mechanical Construction Factory," the release stated.
OFAC previously designated the Mechanical Construction Factory for acting on behalf of the SSRC, which the United States charges develops non-conventional weapons.
Also, OFAC added two individuals to its terrorism blacklist for ties to the al-Qaeda linked al-Nusra Front terrorist organization, now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.
OFAC sanctioned Syrian-Palestinian national Bassam Ahmad Al-Hasri and Jordanian national Iyad Nazmi Salih Khalil.
All comments
Show new comments (0)