Republicans in US Congress to Fail to Fully Repeal Obamacare - Ex-House Speaker

"[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare. I shouldn't call it repeal-and-replace, because it’s not going to happen," Boehner said as quoted by Politico. "Republicans never ever agree on health care."
Last week, current Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that his colleagues in the Congress were set to introduce a new healthcare bill at the end of February. However, President Donald Trump noted on Wednesday that his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare in mid-to-early March.
Obamacare relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.
Congressional Republicans and later President Trump have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority since it was first passed in 2011.
