Republicans in US Congress to Fail to Fully Repeal Obamacare - Ex-House Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US Congress will not be able to completely dismantle and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, due to internal disagreements, former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner stated at a healthcare conference in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

"[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare. I shouldn't call it repeal-and-replace, because it’s not going to happen," Boehner said as quoted by Politico. "Republicans never ever agree on health care."

Last week, current Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that his colleagues in the Congress were set to introduce a new healthcare bill at the end of February. However, President Donald Trump noted on Wednesday that his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare in mid-to-early March.

Boehner concluded that the changes to former President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative would not be significant in the end.

Obamacare relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

Congressional Republicans and later President Trump have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority since it was first passed in 2011.