New US Treasury Secretary Counting on Massive Tax Cuts to Bring Down National Debt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of the Treasury will present a tax reform package by August, Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"For us to have tax reform done by August is a very aggressive position and we are going to get it done," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business.

The Treasury secretary noted that the reform is "complicated," and the administration will make sure it has "a lot of support" for the action.

On February 6, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017 and possibly a new healthcare plan by 2018.