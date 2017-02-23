Trump Administration Revokes Transgender Bathrooms Guidance for Public Schools

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Departments of Justice and Education announced in a letter their decision to rescind federal guidelines directing public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their chosen gender identity.

"[T]he Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Justice's Office for Civil rights, announced their decision to withdraw that guidance, and instead to consider further and more completely the legal issues involved," the letter stated on Wednesday.

In May 2016, former President Barack Obama issued guidance for school districts on best practices for transgender students, including allowing students to use the bathroom of their choice regardless of the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the departments' officials under President Donald Trump's administration were closely reviewing the directive.

The letter explained that the guidance documents did not contain thorough legal analysis and did not specify how it is consistent with the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sex. The interpretation of the directive led to a number of litigation regarding school restrooms and locker rooms, the letter added.

The departments also concluded that states and local districts should play primary role in establishing policies for educational facilities.