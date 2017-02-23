IMF Head ‘Reassured’ by Talks With Trump Administration

© REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon IMF Warns of Possible Disruptions in Global Economy in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde has expressed confidence following her first series of talks with representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"I have had several meetings with officials of his [Trump’s] administration in the economic and financial domains and the meetings I had are quite reassuring and comforting," Lagarde told German television ARD on Wednesday, as quoted by The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Lagarde in a phone call that he wanted realistic data on US exchange rates with other nations. Mnuchin welcomed the key role the IMF plays in promoting global economic growth and stability and said Trump’s administration was looking forward to "robust IMF economic policy advice on its member countries and tackling global imbalances."

In January, Lagarde expressed doubt about whether Trump had a clear plan of the economic policies he planned to pursue.

Trump has said he is determined to fulfill his campaign promise to ensure that other countries cannot undervalue their own currencies against the US dollar in order to export artificially large numbers of goods to the United States at the expense of domestic manufacturing.

During the 2016 election Trump promised to bring manufacturing sector jobs back to the United States and focus on improving the domestic economy. One of the pillars of his economic platform is reduction of taxes to give an impetus to economic growth and tackle existing economic problems.