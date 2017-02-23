Chicago Cop With 90 Misconduct Complaints Promoted to Commander

Details of Sanchez’ time on the force were obtained by local station WJCT, under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. He was promoted August 2016, despite having nearly twice as many complaints as any other district commander in the department. The majority are for using excessive force.
“Those should be red flags,” University of Chicago law professor Craig Futterman told WBEZ. “Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.”
Additionally, Sanchez was the lead detective in a murder case that sent an innocent man to prison, leading to a $750,000 settlement after the man was acquitted. The victim had already spent three years in prison for the crime he did not commit.
In a statement, police department spokesman Frank Giancamilli told WBEZ that the department “takes into consideration the full background of potential command-staff promotional candidates. This includes Cmdr. Sanchez, who was appointed based upon the superintendent’s confidence in his ability to reduce crime and build community partnerships in the (Ogden) district.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)