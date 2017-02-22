Americans’ Faith in US Military Far Exceeds Faith in US Economy

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad Trump Tells Abadi US Carrying Out Military Buildup of Forces in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Americans are much more likely to consider the US military as being the best fighting force in the world than to believe the United States has the world’s top economy, according to a report by the Gallup organization on Wednesday.

"Currently, 57 percent say the United States is No. 1 in the world militarily, while 20 percent say it ranks first economically," a press release with the report stated.

Since 1993, Gallup has periodically asked US adults whether the United States is No. 1 in the world economically or only one of several leading economic powers. It also asked a similar question about the US military.

In seven previous surveys, no more than 40 percent of Americans regarded the US economy as being the world’s best, with the peak coming in 1999 and 2000 near the tail end of the dot-com boom, the release explained.

In contrast, faith in the US military has remained constant over the years, the release noted.