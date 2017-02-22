US National Security Adviser Needs Senate Vote to Remain 3-Stars General

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Key Reasons Why Appointment of New US National Security Adviser a Worrying Signal to Russia and the World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster will need approval by the US Senate if he remains in the US military and wishes to retain his rank, US Senator Jack Reed said in a statement on Wednesday.

"General McMaster has yet to declare how he intends to serve in this new capacity," Reed stated. "If he wants to retain his rank as an active three-star general while serving in the White House as the national security adviser, the Senate will have a role in the process and a vote."

Although the National Security Adviser position does not require Senate confirmation, a Senate vote is required for three- and four-star generals to keep their rank when changing positions.

Reed voiced his concerns in the statement about senior active military members serving in non-military positions, and reiterated the need for the constructive role of the US Senate in the process.

McMaster could avoid a Senate vote by either retiring from the US military or accepting a demotion to the rank of major general.

Trump named McMaster national security adviser following the February 13 resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.