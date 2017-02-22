US National Security Adviser Needs Senate Vote to Remain 3-Stars General

"General McMaster has yet to declare how he intends to serve in this new capacity," Reed stated. "If he wants to retain his rank as an active three-star general while serving in the White House as the national security adviser, the Senate will have a role in the process and a vote."
Although the National Security Adviser position does not require Senate confirmation, a Senate vote is required for three- and four-star generals to keep their rank when changing positions.
Reed voiced his concerns in the statement about senior active military members serving in non-military positions, and reiterated the need for the constructive role of the US Senate in the process.
McMaster could avoid a Senate vote by either retiring from the US military or accepting a demotion to the rank of major general.
Trump named McMaster national security adviser following the February 13 resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
