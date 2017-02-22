Register
22:43 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An oil field with a large number of pumping jacks operating in the Central Valley of California is seen on June 24, 2015

    US Oil Producers See Stocks Rise, Unlikely to Join Output Cut Deal

    © AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9801

    While OPEC has said the US is welcome to join the deal agreed with non-OPEC producers to cut production, Washington remains unlikely to do so, energy expert Sara Emerson told RIA Novosti.

    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Belarus Purchases 600,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil Amid Energy Dispute With Russia
    On Tuesday, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said that he expected more countries to join the November 2016 deal to cut oil output.

    Last month, the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) said the doors were open for other oil producers, particularly the United States, to participate in the deal to curtail oil production agreed in late November.

    However, US producers are keen to increase production in spite of the effect it may have on prices, Sara Emerson of US-based consultants ESAI Energy told RIA Novosti.

    "They don't want to cut their volume of production. I think that they will have a good relationship with OPEC countries, they will listen to each other, but no more than that," Emerson said.

    On Wednesday, Qatari Oil Minister Mohammed Saleh Sada said that so far, the level of adherence to the deal stands at 94 percent among OPEC producers, and 50 percent among non-cartel producers.

    A worker on board the Bourbon Orca tug boat looks at the sea as they prepare to unload drilling equipment for an oil in the Norwegian sea (File)
    © AFP 2016/ MARCEL MOCHET
    Bees Against Honey? Major EU Petroleum Producer Opposes High Oil Prices
    At a meeting in late November in Vienna, the 14 members of the OPEC cartel agreed upon a deal to cut production as of January 1 by about 1.2 million barrels per day, or about 4.5 percent of current production, to 32.5 million barrels per day.

    Non-OPEC producers Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to take part in the agreement, and cut production by 558,000 barrels per day.

    The agreement has buoyed the oil price, which began to rally at the end of November after OPEC announced its readiness to reach a deal. 

    On Wednesday, Brent crude was trading at $55.90 per barrel, an increase of around 20 percent since mid-November. However, the price decreased by 0.76 percent in comparison with the previous day amid concerns about increased crude oil stockpiles in the US.

    According to a survey of analysts polled ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the US Energy Information Administration, crude stocks increased by an estimated 3.3 million barrels last week, their seventh weekly increase.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Oil Refineries, Rigs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
    Level of Adherence to Oil Output Cut Deal Stand at 94% Among OPEC States - Qatar
    Russian Oil, Gas Deals in Iran Could Potentially Cost $20Bln – Energy Minister
    Tags:
    oil exploration, oil, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok