Trump: White House to Release Healthcare Plan to Replace Obamacare in March

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he will have a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, finished in March.

"Sometime during the month of March, maybe mid-to-early March, we’ll be submitting something that I think people will be very impressed with," Trump stated.

© AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong US Citizens Support of Obamacare Grew by 4% Since January - Poll

Trump noted his administration is making progress on the plan and currently putting it into "final form."

Congressional Republicans have said Obamacare placed undue financial burden on individuals and businesses and it is not sustainable long-term, therefore repealing the law is their first priority.

On January 20, Trump signed an executive order on the healthcare law to ease the burden of Obamacare.