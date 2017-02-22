US Citizens Support of Obamacare Grew by 4% Since January - Poll

© AFP 2016/ RHONA WISE Republicans Set to Roll Out Bill to Repeal Obamacare Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey of POLITICO/Morning Consult conducted in February, 45 percent of registered respondents voiced support to the health care legislation, while the same number of people opposed it.

The survey added that the similar poll carried out in January showed that 41 percent approved it, while 52 percent resisted the legislation passed during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama.

The poll was conducted on February 16-19 among 2,013 people living in the United States. The survey had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

US President Donald Trump and many Republicans in the country's legislative body have repeatedly said Obamacare has placed undue burden on individuals and businesses and repealing the law would be their first priority. On January 20, Trump signed an executive order on the healthcare law to "ease the burden" of Obamacare.

