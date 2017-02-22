Over 40% of US Citizens Approve Work Done by Trump as President - Poll

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Majority of Americans Worried Trump Could Plunge US Into Major War - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey by NBC News/SurveyMonkey, 54 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling job.

The poll also found that 42 percent were dissatisfied with the work of the government, while 31 percent described their attitude as angry.

The poll was carried out between February 13 and 19 among 11,512 people.

Trump became the 45th president of the United States just over a month ago despite losing the popular vote by over 2.5 million to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!