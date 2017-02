WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Thirty-six percent of respondents said they were very worried about the United States becoming engaged in a major war in the next four years, and 30 percent said they were somewhat worried.

Of respondents who said they were not worried about becoming engaged in a war, eight percent said they were not at all worried, while 25 percent said they were not too worried.

Eighty-eight percent of self-identified Democrats said they were worried about a possible war, compared to about 40 percent of Republicans.