Alternative History Site Allows Clinton Fans to Live With Hillary the President

The stories are set in an alternate universe, in which the electoral college does not matter, and feminism reigns supreme.

“News from the real America, where majority rules,” the admittedly fake news site’s tagline states.

The website features dozens of fake headlines, ranging from the bland “Elizabeth Warren Appointed Treasury Secretary,” to the offensive, “Trump says JonBenét Ramsey had ‘the makings of a 10.’”

“Trump said had things turned out differently for the child pageant contestant, who was 6 years old when she died, he could have seen himself dating her as they shared a ‘talent for getting publicity,’” the website callously jokes about a child who was brutally murdered, allegedly by her parents, on Christmas in 1996.

The creators of the website have not publicly identified themselves. Their Twitter account has so far amassed just 162 followers.

“Amnesty International confirmed Wednesday that it has been at least two days since Russian President Vladamir Putin killed a journalist,” according to another fake story on the site.

The story amusingly claims that, “Putin has been in a downward spiral since November, when his attempts to interfere in the American election backfired horribly and Hillary Rodham Clinton, his nemesis, defeated Donald J. Trump by a humiliating 3 million votes.”

The satirical liberal fantasyland also pretends as if Clinton would not already be pushing the nation into another needless war.