Majority of US Voters Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Want Aliens Crimes Reported

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four in five Americans want the US government to crack down on illegal criminal aliens by forcing the so-called sanctuary cities to notify US federal authorities when illegal aliens are arrested as criminal suspects, according to a Harvard University-Harris poll.

"Eighty percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants they come into contact with," The Hill newspaper, which commissioned the poll, stated. on Tuesday.

As it stands, hundreds of cities across the nation, mainly those with Democratic mayors or city councils, are refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to find ways to punish cities in the United States that offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants by withholding federal funds.

Trump has signed other orders to crack down on illegal immigrants, including one to begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexican border.

A number of US mayors have pledged to continue sanctuary policies in defiance of Trump, with many jurisdictions forbidding local police and officials from asking anyone about their immigration status.