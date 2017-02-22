Pence to Travel to St. Louis Wednesday for Talk With US Workers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday to participate in discussions with workers of the Caterpillar equipment exclusive dealer Fabick Cat, the White House announced in a press release.

"On Wednesday, February 22, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to participate in listening discussions with American workers and employees of the Fabick Cat equipment and engine dealer, a 100 year-old family owned and family operated business," the release said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the release noted, Pence will discuss the economic comeback of the United States.

Pence will also make formal remarks after the listening discussion, the release added.