Pence to Travel to St. Louis Wednesday for Talk With US Workers

"On Wednesday, February 22, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to participate in listening discussions with American workers and employees of the Fabick Cat equipment and engine dealer, a 100 year-old family owned and family operated business," the release said on Tuesday.
During the visit, the release noted, Pence will discuss the economic comeback of the United States.
Pence will also make formal remarks after the listening discussion, the release added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is no such thing as a sanctuary city. Some mayors and attorneys general need to be indicted.
jas