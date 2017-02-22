Over 6,600 Spills From Fracking Reported in Four US States

North Dakota led in the number of spills during fracking operations for the period with 4,453, followed by Pennsylvania at 1,293. Colorado and New Mexico reported 476 and 426 respectively for the same timeframe.
A US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study earlier said there were only 457 spills in eight states between 2006 and 2012, but the EPA only looked at spills during the fracking stage and not the full life cycle of operating wells when recovering oil and gas using the controversial practice.
According to the SNAPP study, just over 42 percent of all spills recorded occurred in storage tanks or pipelines, with another 20 percent of unknown character.
