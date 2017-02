© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Kremlin: Putin Considers Making Electoral Statement Premature

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Twenty percent of Americans, the poll showed on Tuesday, have a favorable view of the Russian leader, an increase from thirteen percent in 2015. Putin’s unfavorable rating among Americans remains unchanged at seventy-two percent, while fewer respondents told Gallup they have no opinion of him.

The rise in Putin’s approval ratings from Gallup’s 2015 survey can be attributed to an increase of twenty percentage points among registered Republicans and eleven points among registered independents.

Putin’s favorability among registered Democrats, however, fell by five points, with only ten percent of Democrats viewing him favorably compared with fifteen percent in 2015, the survey found.