US Transportation Agency Fails to Screen 3 Travelers at New York JFK Airport

NEW YORK (Sputnik)Three out of eleven passengers who breached security at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday did not receive a mandatory secondary screening after a metal detector signaled alarm, US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesman Michael England told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Early reports indicate three passengers did not receive the required secondary screening after alarming the walk through metal detector," England said.

On Monday morning, 11 passengers reportedly went through an unguarded airport security checkpoint and boarded their flights before the authorities were notified of the security breach.

The TSA said all carry-on luggage of the 11 passengers was screened and the incident presented minimal risk to the aviation transportation system.

The US authorities are still trying to track down on Tuesday eight of the eleven travelers, according to media reports.