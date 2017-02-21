Trump: Anti-Semitism in US ‘Has to Stop, Going to Stop’

© AP Photo/ Sven Hoppe Pence Visits Dachau Camp as Administration Dodges Questions About Anti-Semitism

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump publicly decried anti-Semitism in an interview on Tuesday amid a recent increase in Jewish-targeted hate crimes around the United States.

"Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it has to stop, and it's going to stop," Trump told MSNBC.

About 100 Jewish cemetery headstones were vandalized in the US state of Missouri over the weekend. Moreover, Jewish community centers in the cities of Chicago, Houston and Tampa received bomb threats.

Trump also reaffirmed the importance of implementing a comprehensive immigration reform to ensure national security.

"We have to have a safe country," Trump said. "We have to let people come in who are going to love the country, not people who are going to harm the country."

On Monday, the White House released a statement in which it said hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in the United States.