Hillary Clinton Urges Trump to Stand Up Against Anti-Semitic Attacks

NEW YORK (Sputnik)Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday to publicly decry the recent spike in anti-Semitic around the country.

"[Jewish community center] threats, cemetery desecration and online attacks are so troubling and they need to be stopped," Clinton tweeted. "Everyone must speak out, starting w/ [Trump]."

Over the weekend, the Jewish community centers in the cities of Chicago, Houston and Tampa received an increased number of bomb threats, according to media reports.

In St. Louis, Missouri, about 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in were destroyed by vandals.

On Monday, the White House released a statement saying hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country funded on the promise of individual freedom.

The president's daughter, Ivanka, echoed the sentiment later in the day by issuing a statement via Twitter that the United States is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance and Americans must protect houses of worship and religious centers.

