Two US Commuter Trains Derail Near Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two SEPTA passenger trains have crashed outside the US city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Tuesday.

At this time we are not getting reports of any life threatening injuries to citizens on the train. Will update as possible. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) 21 февраля 2017 г.

Local media reported that four people have been taken to hospitals to receive treatment. The cause of the incident is under investigation.