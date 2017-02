MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition to revoke the prison sentence will be filed exactly three months after a New York appeals court denied a retrial . Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was disappointed by the ruling and called the trial biased.

Bout, a 50-year-old Russian national, was convicted of conspiring to kill US nationals by agreeing to sell weapons to Colombian FARC guerrillas and given a 25-year jail term. He denied wrongdoing.

He was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation of Thai and US authorities. Russia has said that the case has been politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release its citizen.