Pence: Trump Adviser Flynn's Resignation 'Proper' Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision regarding the resignation of former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was "proper," US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday.

On February 13, Flynn resigned after media reported leaked information that he inadvertently briefed Pence and other White House officials with incomplete information about his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I fully support the president's decision… as for [Flynn's] resignation. It was the proper decision it was handled properly and in a timely way," Pence said.

The US official added that he was "disappointed to learn" that the facts reported to him by Flynn were "inaccurate," but at the same time he had confidence in the US national security team.