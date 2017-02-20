Pence: Trump Adviser Flynn's Resignation 'Proper' Decision

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision regarding the resignation of former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was "proper," US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday.
"I fully support the president's decision… as for [Flynn's] resignation. It was the proper decision it was handled properly and in a timely way," Pence said.
The US official added that he was "disappointed to learn" that the facts reported to him by Flynn were "inaccurate," but at the same time he had confidence in the US national security team.
