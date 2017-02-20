Register
05:30 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US Vice President Mike Pence, center, his wife Karen, second from left, and his daughter Charlotte, left, are lead by Holocaust survivor Abba Naor, second from right, as they visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.

    Pence Visits Dachau Camp as Administration Dodges Questions About Anti-Semitism

    © AP Photo/ Sven Hoppe
    US
    Get short URL
    313012

    US President Mike Pence visited the site of the Dachau concentration camp in Germany February 19, during his first overseas trip as vice president, even as the administration he serves continues to be dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism.

    Pence toured the grounds of the former camp established near Munich in 1933 with his wife and daughter, as well as with Abban Naor, a survivor of the camp, and other dignitaries, AP reports. More than 40,000 prisoners died at the site during World War II before the camp was liberated in 1945.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/GPO
    Netanyahu Says Trump's Election Victory Boosts Israel-US Strategic Alliance

    Pence was in Germany to address diplomats and defense officials at the Munich Security Conference February 18, and to meet with world leaders. He's not the first US vice president to visit the camp — Joe Biden also visited during a trio to Germany in 2015. But he may be the first to take the time to memorialize the victims of the Holocaust while dodging suggestions that his boss is fostering white nationalism.

    Only days before visiting the camp, the latest flare up had come, this time at a press conference, when US President Donald Trump, mishearing or perhaps flatly not listening to a question about a rise in attacks on Jewish institutions in the US, dismissed his inquisitor by simply saying, "I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," and refusing to even listen to, let alone answer, the question.

    In the same week, he answered another question about anti-Semitism in the US by bragging about his electoral college victory.

    The White House also came under attack for the Holocaust memorial statement it issued last month that managed not to mention Jews at all.

    And of course, we mustn't forget Steve Bannon, White House adviser and campaign chief strategies, whose website, Breitbart, became a platform for right-wing nationalists and their racist and xenophobic fellow travelers and who has long been accused of anti-Semitism himself.

    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Scandinavia's Largest Online Bookshop Caught Purveying Anti-Semitic Literature

    It is Bannon — and the glee white nationalists expressed at Trump's rise to power — that underpin many of these questions that Trump keeps bizarrely dodging. (As well as recent reports that Jewish community centers have seen a surge of bomb threats — as many as 60 just in January, according to an association of Jewish community centers.)

    Calculated or not, Pence's visit may not be enough to quiet those who still wonder why Trump's administration seems to have such a hard time taking a specific stance against hate. 

    Related:

    Pence, Poroshenko Discuss Possibility of US Assistance in Donbass Settlement
    Laskavo Prosimo! Poroshenko Invites US Vice President Pence to Visit Ukraine
    Poroshenko After Talks With Pence: Crimea's Issue Remains Top Priority for US
    Tags:
    antisemitism, Anti-Semitic, concentration camp, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Dachau, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Some many fake news stories. Trump being anti-Jewish is another lie. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser is Jewish, and Trump treats that guy like his own son. That is what I despise about the progressives. They constantly divide people into groups and provoke conflict among those groups.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump didn't answer the loaded question about Jewish attacks because reporters are supposed to report the news, not make it. It was a gotcha question that Trump ignored because he doesn't play the fake news game.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok