02:28 GMT +320 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

    Remarks on Sweden Referred to Fox News Report: Trump

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US President Donald Trump has used his favorite platform, Twitter, to explain what exactly he meant by his comments about the terrible things happening in Sweden yesterday. Sort of.

    At a rally last night defending the measures he has taken to "keep this country safe," Trump said, "you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this, Sweden! They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible."

    The problem was that nothing much happened last night in Sweden. The Swedish Embassy in Washington was so confused it asked the president what he meant by his remarks. There was even speculation that he had mixed up Sweden and the Pakistani city of Sehwan, where dozens were indeed killed in an attack Friday night. 

    The president stepped in to explain. "My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden." 

    But it really sounded like he was talking about a particular incident. So much so that #LastNightinSweden was trending on Twitter for hours afterward. 

    Sweden, with a population of 9.8 million, has taken in some 200,000 refugees. 

    In the Fox News documentary clip Trump may be referring to, filmmaker Ami Horowitz says, "There was an absolute surge in both gun violence and rape in Sweden once they began this open-door policy," referring to Sweden's decision to open its doors to large numbers of refugees in 2013, the BBC reported. 

    By far the worst terrorist attack in Scandinavia was perpetrated by far-right extremist Anders Breivik, who systematically murdered 77 people, many of them children, in a bombing and then shooting attack in 2011. The deadliest attack in Sweden in recent years was a hate crime perpetrated by a local who killed three people at a school with a sword

      jas
      You're doing great, DJT. Ignore the haters. They have nothing to offer.
      Hussite
      It's not about terrorist attacks completely though people! It's also about the No Go-Zones in Sweden...where Islamic men control who portions of Swedish cities...Where the police fear to tread and sometimes even ignore calls because they refuse to go into those areas....It's not just about terrorist attacks! It's about the daily rapes & beatings that happen in the streets of these No Go Zones spread throughout Europe!!!!

      I knew what Trump meant when he mentioned Sweden because I'm not a moron! Just because there's no grand terrorist attacks doesn't mean there's not daily rapes & incidents in the streets!!
      dvdgrg09
      Maybe Trump was really referring to something he read on Sputnik!

      sputniknews.com/europe/201701111049464215-swedish-women-rape-fears

      sputniknews.com/europe/201701181049718957-sweden-migrant-crime-statistics

      No statistics, no problem!

      Or maybe Fox News got something from Sputnik, who knows? Maybe somebody should ask Fox News.
