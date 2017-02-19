Register
23:26 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Homeland Security ICE

    New US Homeland Security Guidelines Allow For More to be Deported, Faster

    © AP Photo/ LM Otero, FILE
    US
    Get short URL
    425413

    US federal authorities will have much more autonomy and power in detaining almost anyone suspected of being an undocumented immigrants and quickly deporting those in the country illegally under the new guidelines signed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and leaked to the media this weekend.

    The pair of memos for the Department of Homeland Security and sent to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services make changes to immigration policy across the board, including toughening asylum criteria, broadening categories of who may be deported and how quickly, giving more discretion to enforcement agents and eroding the privacy rights of undocumented immigrants. 

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    We Don't Enforce Immigration Law: US Police Departments Address Immigrants

    They also call for 10,000 more ICE agents and 5,000 more Border Patrol agents to be hired, goals mentioned in Trump's executive actions. An office for victims of crimes by illegal immigrants, VOICE, is to be established, using funds previously earmarked for advocacy efforts on behalf of undocumented aliens.

    Though enforcement priorities will remain undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, "the Department will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement," the guidelines state. The classification of "criminal" alien has been expanded to include those who have only been charged with a crime or even thought to have "committed acts which constitute a chargeable criminal offense."

    Former President Barack Obama had directed for undocumented aliens with no criminal records be designated low priority for deportation.

    The guidelines direct homeland security department personnel to use their discretion and to feel free to arrest any alien they have probably cause to believe is in violation of US immigration laws. But lest they think they have license to be humane, the guidelines instruct, "Prosecutorial discretion shall not be exercised in a manner that exempts or excludes a specified class or category of aliens from enforcement of the immigration laws."

    U.S. Army Soldiers. (File)
    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    Kelly Did Not Direct US National Guard to Enforce Immigration Laws - White House

    The expansion of "expedited removal" proceedings will allow aliens to be removed immediately if they cannot prove they have lived in the US continuously for two years, with exceptions only for unaccompanied minors, people seeking asylum or facing great harm, or those who claim to be in the US legally. Previously, expedited removal was only used for immigrants caught within 100 miles of the border within 14 days of coming into the US, or by those who arrived by sea but not at a port of entry.

    Enforcement agents are now also to immediately return Mexicans caught at the border to Mexico, a change from the Obama administration policy of holding them while a decision on their status was made.

    Personal information about undocumented aliens contained in DHS systems is no longer to be protected by the US Privacy Act.

    Regarding asylum seekers, enforcement agents are admonished not to make a determination on whether there is a "significant possibility" the alien could be eligible for asylum and whether there is a "credible fear" until the officer has considered all relevant evidence, though what that might entail is not specified.

    According to sources that spoke to Reuters, the administration intends to grant broad discretion to asylum officers.

    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Thirty-Four US Cities File Amicus Brief to Challenge Trump's Immigration Order - New York Mayor

    In 2015, just 18% of asylum seekers whose cases were reviewed by a judge were ultimately granted asylum, according to the Justice Department.

    Untouched in the current memos is the DACA program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that blocks undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from being removed and orders undocumented immigrants who are parents of US citizens to a low removal priority. However, language about the elimination of exempted categories of aliens means the future of DACA is unclear. Trump had promised during his campaign to repeal the program, but has been stepping back recently.

    The memos also do not make mention of the use of National Guard troops in immigration enforcement, as reports last week suggested was imminent.
    And while children here now may not need to fear for the moment, a new law is proposed that would prosecute parents found to have paid smugglers to bring their children to the US.

    Kelly also said he would try to expand cooperation between police departments and immigration enforcement bodies, something some local police departments have been reluctant to do.

    Senator Bob Menendez told CNN Sunday that the new guidelines amount to "mass deportation where you indiscriminately pursue any immigrant."

    The American Civil Liberties Union was quick to condemn the memos, calling them "cruel" and saying they jeopardized due process in the country. Joanne Lin, senior legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted that the memos would support "mass deportation."

    ACLU Policy Counsel on Border and Immigration Issues Chris Rickerd called the new provisions "illegal." 

    The new guidelines supersede almost all those issued under previous administrations, Kelly said. 

    A White House official told the Washington Post that the memos were drafts and that they are being reviewed by the White House Counsel's Office, which is suggesting changes.

    Related:

    London Mayor Calls to Downgrade Trump’s State Visit
    Saudi FM 'Very Optimistic' About Trump's Administration
    US President Trump Calls on NATO Allies to Pay Fair Share for Defense
    Tags:
    deportation, immigration, memo, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Customs and Border Control, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, John Kelly, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      The USA cleaning out the illeagle riffraff, pay attention Germany, France, Italy & Greece.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "...eroding the privacy rights of undocumented immigrants." They have no rights when they cross an international border, civil, private or otherwise. The global market makes no provision unless it is included with a Free Trade Agreement. I wonder what anyone really knew about NAFTA, the same one that Trump repealed? He did that so that he could do what he is now doing with the illegal immigrants AND the ACLU, et. al., all at the same time.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      I am sure that there are some who wish that the dhs had been around at the time of the mayflower's arrival. :)
    • Reply
      Is it because I am black?
      Same as in Europe, let them get in, without much thought as to their welfare nor of those already in the country, then try to throw them out again like rubbish on a Friday! Of course, that won't work! They are humans after all, and human rights violations will be avenged!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok