Register
23:25 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, walk together on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to greet Harley Davidson Harley Davidson executives and union representatives

    Intelligence Heads Say No Evidence of Collusion with Russia - Priebus

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    457970

    As the FBI pursues at least three separate probes into Russia's alleged hacking of the US presidential election last year, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says he's been told by top intelligence officials that there was no collusion between Russia and the president's camp.

    "The New York Times last week put out an article with no direct sources that said that the Trump campaign had constant contacts with Russian spies," Priebus told Fox News Sunday, the Hill reports.

    FBI Director James Comey
    © East News/ AP Photo/Steven Senne
    FBI Chief Holds Classified Briefing Amid Reports of Trump-Russia Ties

    That story is "complete garbage," Priebus said his sources told him.

    "I can assure you, and I've been approved to say this, that the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that that story is not only inaccurate but it's grossly overstated."

    According to the New York Times story from earlier this week, intercepted calls and phone records reveal that now-President Donald Trump's campaign team and other associates were frequently in contact with Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election. The article, which cites anonymous sources, says the contacts caused intelligence officials to investigate whether the campaign was colluding with Russia on either hacking the Democratic National Committee or otherwise swaying the election. So far, evidence of cooperation has not been found, the New York Times reports, though the amount of contact was called alarming, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US Media Claims of Trump Team's Ties to Russian Intelligence Eye Impeachment - Senator

    The story is "wrong" and there's "nothing to it," Priebus said, citing his own anonymous sources: high level US intelligence officials. They told him that there was no collusion found between the campaign and foreign agents.

    Though he said he was not at liberty to reveal the name of the person or people he spoke with, Priebus said, "When I say top-level people, I mean top-level people."

    Meanwhile, the FBI is actively investigating at least three lines of inquiry into foreign involvement in the election. In Pittsburgh, the bureau's field office is trying to identify who breached the DNC computer systems in 2015 and 2016, Reuters reports. They have not found enough evidence for an indictment so far.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    What Might Be Behind Trump's Rocky Relationship With US Intel Community

    In San Francisco, the FBI is trying to identify the Guccifer 2 hacker group, which posted emails from Clinton campaign manager John Podesta. And in Washington, FBI counterintelligence is looking into foreign communications intercepts and leads from informers regarding transactions between Russians and Trump associates.

    Trump repeated this week that he had no business connections to Russia. He has in the past traveled to Russia to explore business opportunities, and he has partnered with Russian financiers on projects in other parts of the world through his large, international business network. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the hack or the election. 

    Related:

    London Mayor Calls to Downgrade Trump’s State Visit
    US President Trump Calls on NATO Allies to Pay Fair Share for Defense
    Russian Lawmaker Pushkov Doubts European Allies Trust Trump Administration
    Tags:
    Russia, hacking, collusion, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Reince Priebus, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      choticastile
      When the NSA and and and so many other agencies including other 'brotherly' nations' agencies have their spy-eyes so closely on everything that lives and breathes on the planet -- down to the ruddy filling you're having on a sandwich-- why did it take them a thousand years to finally find out that Russia had nothing to do with the US Election Circus!! My old auntie's hat!-- expecting us to believe that they searched and then found no evidence?? -- Of course their was no "evidence"--- because the whole bally lot of them, knew their fake stories didn't exist! Really made the US leadership look so downright stupid, that the world could not help but cringe on their peoples' behalf.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      I believe that they shall have to rename the 'intelligence' community. Maybe they could call it the 'chicken little community? Just as a start. I am sure that others can come up with some brilliant suggestions! :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok