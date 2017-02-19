Trump Wants to Build 'Safe Zones' in Syria, Make Gulf States Pay for It

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is necessary to create safe zones in conflict torn countries like Syria instead of taking people into the United States and the Gulf states should pay for those safe zones, Trump said.

"What I want to do is build safe zones in Syria and other places, so they can stay there and live safely… we are going to have the Gulf states pay for these safe zones. They have nothing but money. And we are going to do that way instead of taking… tens of thousands people into our country… we want people that love us… we want people that are going to be great for our country, we do not want people with bad ideas," Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday.

The US president also expressed the intention to keep the United States "safe."

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque US President Trump Calls on NATO Allies to Pay Fair Share for Defense

Since taking the presidential office on January 20, Trump has made controversial decisions aimed at curbing migration flows into the United States.

Trump’s recent executive order, entitled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. In addition, the order prohibits entry into the United States for all refugees for 120 days, while barring Syrian asylum-seekers indefinitely. While its goal is to boost the country's security, the travel ban has sparked controversy around the world, and has even led to multiple protests in the United States.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of the wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.

