Trump Denies Chaos in White House, Says Fixing 'Mess' Inherited From Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This week's US media reports suggested that Trump’s administration had been paralyzed following the resignation of Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," he said on Twitter.

Trump's first national security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned on Monday after media reported based on illegal leaks of classified information that he had misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.