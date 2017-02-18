Trump Denies Chaos in White House, Says Fixing 'Mess' Inherited From Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This week's US media reports suggested that Trump’s administration had been paralyzed following the resignation of Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
"Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," he said on Twitter.
During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.
