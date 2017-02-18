Man From Wisconsin Sentenced to 10 Years for Providing Support to Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Joshua Van Haften of Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced to ten years in jail and lifetime supervised release for attempting to provide material support to Daesh.

Van Haften traveled to Turkey in 2014 and attempted to cross into Syria after pledging allegiance online to the Daesh leader, the release noted.

He also tried to assist another American national, Leon Davis, in joining Daesh. Davis was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in July 2015, the release added.

The suspended University of Wisconsin student was arrested at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois in April 2015, after his arrival in custody on an international flight from Turkey.

The FBI-Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin; and the University of Wisconsin Police Department assisted in the investigation in the case.