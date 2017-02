MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the results of a Fox News survey released on Friday, 45 percent of American voters trust the Trump administration to "tell the public the truth."

In contrast, 42 percent of the respondents said they trusted the reporters who cover the White House more.

Forty eight percent of those surveyed said they approved of the job that Trump is doing as president, while 47 percent said they disapproved.

A Gallup poll revealed on Friday that Trump’s approval rating was trailing the average rating for past US presidents by 21 points for the current period.