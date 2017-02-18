US Submarine Support Ship Receives 120-Day Overhaul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the ship will include tank inspections, free-board preservation, sewage tank preservation, engine room bulkhead/structural repairs, main reduction gear repairs, air conditioning plant repairs, high and low pressure turbine inspections and generator inspections, the Defense Department noted.

Vigor Marine [of] Portland, Oregon, is being awarded a $24.4 million… contract for a 120-calendar-day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of USS Frank Cable (AS 40)," the announcement stated on Friday.

The ship’s 30- and 5-ton crane will be repaired and its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will be cleaned, the announcement added.

Last year, USS Frank Cable made a historic visit to the Vietnamese port of Cam Ranh Bay along with the destroyer USS John S. McCain.