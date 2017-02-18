Pentagon Pays $307 Million for 50-Year Power to Alaska Military Bases

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All the services will be performed in the US state of Alaska, with an August 14, 2058, performance completion date, the Defense Department explained.

"Doyon Utilities, Fairbanks, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $307.2 million modification to a 50-year contract incorporating interim tariff rates as ordered by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska," the announcement stated on Friday.

By the end of fiscal year 2017, all 44 of the US Missile Defense Agency’s ground-based midcourse interceptors to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles fired at the United States will be deployed at Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Last year, the United States announced plans to construct hyper-sensitive radar in the state of Alaska to monitor North Korean missiles. Eventually, the radar system in Alaska is expected to be paired with US interceptor rockets that are designed to destroy North Korean missiles in flight.