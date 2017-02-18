Register
06:28 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Alaska National Guard Soldiers operate the ground-based midcourse defense portion of the Ballistic Missile Defense System at Fort Greely, Alaska

    Pentagon Pays $307 Million for 50-Year Power to Alaska Military Bases

    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    US
    Get short URL
    19810

    Doyon Utilities has received a more than $300 million contract to supply electrical power for half-a-century to three US bases in Alaska including the one with the largest concentration of deployed ballistic missile interceptors, the Department of Defense announced.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All the services will be performed in the US state of Alaska, with an August 14, 2058, performance completion date, the Defense Department explained.

    "Doyon Utilities, Fairbanks, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $307.2 million modification to a 50-year contract incorporating interim tariff rates as ordered by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska," the announcement stated on Friday.

    NASA shows NASA's Orion spacecraft after splash down as it awaits the U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage in the Pacific ocean
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    US Quietly Develops 3-Prong Arctic Policy, but Trump May Throw Spanner in the Works
    By the end of fiscal year 2017, all 44 of the US Missile Defense Agency’s ground-based midcourse interceptors to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles fired at the United States will be deployed at Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

    Last year, the United States announced plans to construct hyper-sensitive radar in the state of Alaska to monitor North Korean missiles. Eventually, the radar system in Alaska is expected to be paired with US interceptor rockets that are designed to destroy North Korean missiles in flight.

    Related:

    Trump's Interior Secretary Pick Urges Review of Obama's Ban on Alaska Drilling
    Alaska Volcano Observatory Raises Bogoslof Volcano Alert to Red
    Obama Team Releases New Study Defending Oil Drilling in Cook Inlet, Alaska
    Tags:
    energy, power, base, Alaska, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Do you believe that? So much garbage about N.K? No. Is about Russia.
      And China.
      Anyways IF it make Alaska happy, fine.
      Russia maybe another story altogether,.
      With missiles that will be either undetectable or capable of by pass any defense in teh planet for the next 50 years.
      And the future is WILD.
      I argued that Russia will be so capable in the next 2 decades, IF another Gorbachev is kept away, that NATO, U.S will become extra DESPERATE for deals.
      BUT Russia should NEVER again compromise itself. LET the whole world sign up. And be capable of remove itself from it at ANY time, with proper notification , in writing to ALL.

      Verification. This is like letting everyone get close to your tanks before a war. VERY STUPID.
      And VIOLATIONS should be substantiated with hard evidence. Not just some wind sacks at Washington to erect sanctions to prevent Russia from increase it's GDP.

      Next is the dollar and Euro. Russia must eliminate all transactions in dollar and euro ALL MUST be in RUBLE!!!
      Russia MUST insist that all purchases be in Ruble or GOLD or any other thing. Silver etc.
      NO MORE DOLLAR NOR EURO!!

      IF Russia does this alone, it will stabilize the RUBLE, gain tremendous confidence by speculators and investors.
      there are way to offset the values.
      You do NOT really need to reduce the RUBLE value, to gain same opportunities. Germany been using this OLD method to pay less for Russian gas.
      This will begin to SHAPE new Russia to new levels.
      Russia needs a PACE so BAD it just doesn't believe it. Russia can have CIS/EEU at it.
      Or CIS will disappear to E.U soon. In the next decade there will be ONLY a few EEU countries. Maybe 2 or 3. With the rest becoming E.U and NATO.

      Why Russia is NOT at BAKU promoting EEU and CSTO?
      Why not in Georgia?
      Ukraine government is ILLEGAL. SO are the prisoners of war taken at border with wool on their eyes. GO FIGHT.
      SUE Ukraine for doing that for 20 Billions. And DEMAND their release or rescue them.
      Russia MUST get sharper.
      PUTIN THE GREAT , have a great LEGACY. WAY better than Mc Cain's. That is a V. NAM agent?
      Oh men. they were laughing so hard at a place I went and told them.

      Pranksters should had thought about confessions to the murder of people in E Ukraine.
      Ask for orders to keep the fight alive and kill as many civilians as possible, and a coup to ATTACK Russia.
      There was a tape about Fidel Castro, done by LATIN PRANKSTERS from U.S.
      A radio station , did that.
      They called him posing I think as Chavez. And he confessed to assassinations and more.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok