US Army Orders 11 More Hercules Heavy Lift Combat Vehicles

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments [in] York, Pennsylvania was awarded a $28.2 million… contract for 11 M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation System (HERCULES) vehicles," the announcement stated on Friday.
The M88 Recovery Vehicle is one of the largest armored recovery vehicles used by the US armed forces and the M88 has been operationally deployed in the Vietnam War, the 1991 Gulf War, 2003 Iraq War and the ongoing war in Afghanistan.
They hope to deploy then\m in Russia soon.
cast235
Russia BEST wise up.
And prep better defensive equipment's. And recovery vehicles including NAVAL ones. Not to leave planes behind inside ANY water depth.
Submarines should have an escape vehicle inside the sub itself.
To prevent past problems.
BUT today's naval forces MUST be FAST.
A war could be won in mere hours.
And the ships will just return back home with everyone on board..
The new bigger HOVERCRAFT that will carry lots of gear and people, should be race up. Eventually, this vehicles could be made FAST to run inside inner space and land anywhere on earth FAST.
Other is economy.
Russia should use liquefied gas instead of other fuels. Cleaner and abundant. Plus could use multi fuels just in case, and be hybrid.
Cleaner too.