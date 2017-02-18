US Army Orders 11 More Hercules Heavy Lift Combat Vehicles

© AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader US Army Annouces Focus of Upcoming 9-Nation NATO Exercises in Germany

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems Land and Armaments has received a $28.2 million US Army contract to manufacture 11 more M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation System (HERCULES) vehicles, the Department of Defense announced.

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments [in] York, Pennsylvania was awarded a $28.2 million… contract for 11 M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation System (HERCULES) vehicles," the announcement stated on Friday.

The M88 Recovery Vehicle is one of the largest armored recovery vehicles used by the US armed forces and the M88 has been operationally deployed in the Vietnam War, the 1991 Gulf War, 2003 Iraq War and the ongoing war in Afghanistan.