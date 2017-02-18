Pentagon Awards Contract to Support Navy Combat Ship Mine Countermeasures

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Arete Associates has been awarded $8 million contract, the US Department of Defense announced in a release.
"Arete Associates, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded $8,522,000 for engineering, manufacturing, production and delivery of Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis," the release stated on Friday.
The Navy's Littoral Combat Ships are relatively small, fast and agile surface combatants designed to neutralize small boats, quiet diesel electric submarines and mine threats found in the littorals.
Work under the contract will be performed in the US state of Arizona and is expected to be completed in August 2019, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)