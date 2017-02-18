Register
    A woman in lingerie

    Teacher Fired for Porn Past Claims She Was Victim of Sex Slavery

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    115202

    A Dallas teacher who was fired for working in the porn industry almost two decades previous to her teaching employment is attempting to reclaim her job by detailing how she endured sex slavery while a teenager.

    Death note
    © Flickr/ Gabriel Flores Romero
    Fukushima Teacher Threatens Students With Death Note
    Resa Woodward, who taught science at an all-girls STEAM academy at Balch Springs Middle School, was fired in November 2016 after her involvement in the adult entertainment industry was outed on Facebook. She is now appealing her termination to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

    According to Woodward, she was pressured to become a porn actress by an abusive and manipulating husband, whom she divorced when she was 19.

    "Young, stupid and afraid, I complied to avoid his wrath," she wrote in the appeal letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

    "Only a woman who has been through such a horrifying experience could fully understand, but I'm asking you to understand and re-consider the terrible charges being brought against me, the victim of an abusive past."

    Once she escaped from her poisonous relationship, Woodward started her life over, and became a successful teacher, first in North Carolina and Florida, and then in Texas, where she earned a master's degree. Woodward began working at the STEAM academy three years ago and quickly earned recognition from colleagues and students for her excellent work.

    Woodward has worked as a teacher for 15 years. Her credentials include the highest "exemplary" status offered by the Dallas Independent School District, as well as several nominations for district teacher of the year and campus teacher of the year.

    "Please tell me this is not the end," her appeal letter reads. "Do not penalize me for a dark saga in my youth that was not of my making."

    An Iranian teacher visiting his student at hospital. file photo
    © Photo: Twitter/zamin.
    Iranian Teacher Visits Bed-Ridden Boy Fighting Cancer in Hospital
    Woodward's past surfaced after an anonymous phone call was made to the school last spring. Having reviewed her case, school officials allowed her to continue teaching as long as she was able to keep her background quiet. But after Woodward's past was publicly revealed, she was dismissed, as Texas ethics codes require teachers to have "good moral character" and be "worthy to instruct or supervise the youth of this state."

    According to Woodward, since her dismissal, she has been harassed by men from around the world, including former students.

    TEA spokeswoman said the agency is reviewing the letter.    

