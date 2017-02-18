Scott Pruitt Sworn-In as Administrator of Environmental Protection Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pruitt took the oath of the office on Friday evening, after the US Senate confirmed his nomination in a 52-46 vote.

Despite long debates and opposition by Democrats to Pruit’s nomination, two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp — voted to confirm Pruitt as head of the EPA.

Pruitt, an avowed climate-change skeptic has been a vocal critic of the EPA policies and has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against the agency for imposing rules on his oil-producing state. He promised to run the agency "in a way that fosters both responsible protection of the environment and freedom for American businesses."

Of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominations, Pruitt’s is among the most controversial. Environmental groups sharply criticized Pruitt, saying his anti-EPA litigation and rejection of the scientific consensus about climate change make him unfit to serve as the agency’s administrator.