FBI Chief Holds Classified Briefing Amid Reports of Trump-Russia Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Comey conducted the briefing for three hours in a secure room, also known as Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, The Hill reported on Friday.

The senators refused to comment on the talks upon the conclusion of the briefing, according to the report.

At present, the Senate Intelligence Committee is probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned on Monday over allegations he misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Russian government had denied any role in hacking Democratic targets to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of the Obama administration.

On January 10, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a heading at teh US Senate the Intelligence Community did not see evidence of Russia altering vote tallies.