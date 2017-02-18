Register
    View of logo of the Ford car factory in Genk, some 100kms north east of Brussels

    Ford Exec Trolls Trump: We Didn’t cancel Plans for Mexican Factories

    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Ford Motors is expanding two of their factories in Mexico this year, despite pressure from President Donald Trump to bring jobs back to the United States.

    Last month, Ford announced that they were canceling a plan to build a  $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, earning praise from the US President.

    “Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the US This is just the beginning — much more to follow,” Trump tweeted at the time, referring to plans announced by Ford for jobs and a massive investment at a Michigan plant that would build electric and self-driving cars.

    However, the automaker will continue to produce the parts planned for the canceled San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico, but at another existing assembly plant. Additionally, the automaker has announced that they will expand their engine plant in Chihuahua and a transmission plant in Irapuato.

    The expansion of the two plants will cost $2.5 billion, according to the president and CEO of Ford Mexico, Gabriel Lopez, and will provide 3,800 jobs in the nation once the facilities are fully functioning.

    Days after Trump’s inauguration, Ford CEO Mark Fields was invited to the White House — twice — and received praise from the president.

    "Mark was so nice with the plant coming back, I wanted to sit next to him," Trump said at the first meeting.

    Trump has threatened companies with a 35 percent border tariff for producing goods outside of the United States.

