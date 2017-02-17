Trump: US 'Looking Seriously at Big Order' of F-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government is considering a large order of Boeing F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, Trump said in a speech on Friday.

"We are going to fully rebuild our military. By the way, do you care if we use the F-18 Super Hornets…We are looking seriously at a big order," Trump said.

Trump quoted George Washington that the best way to ensure peace is to be ready for war, adding that he wanted to build US military strength so no other nation would dare challenge the United States.

The US president noted Boeing had built other remarkable US military aircraft, including the F-15 Strike Eagle and the Apache helicopter.

On Thursday, Air Force Lt. Gen Christopher Bodgan told a US House of Representatives Armed Services subcommittee two phone calls between Trump and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg led Secretary of Defense James Mattis to review the F-35 Lighting II jet program compared to the F-18 Super Hornet.