Thousands Rally in New York in Solidarity With General Strike Opposing Trump

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Tens of thousands of people across the United States are expected to skip work on Friday, according to media reports.

"Today is the day of peaceful and powerful resistance to the Trump administration and power brokers," activist and protester Sonja Vilents told Sputnik. "In a way, it feels like some sort of culmination of all the actions of the last few weeks. And this is just the beginning."

The strike was first proposed by the Guardian writer Francine Prose in late January. The measure is aimed at amplifying the impact of weeks of anti-Trump demonstrations, making them harder to ignore.

Activist Andrew Thornebrooke organized the solidarity protest in New York City, having created a Facebook page at the beginning of the month to help organize the protest.

Thornebrooke wrote on the page the protesters stand together with the national general strike in demanding representatives to uphold the US constitution and actively combat Trump administration language or actions that could be interpreted as unconstitutional.

On Friday morning, 4,900 people signed up to attend the gathering at Washington Square Park while more than 16,000 stated they were interested, signaling potential attendance at the event.

Organizers said they plan to dedicate time for public speaking, socializing and expanding organizational network to coordinate future efforts at opposing the Trump administration.