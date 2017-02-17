'No Truth' in AP Report of US National Guard Deployment to Round Up Immigrants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported, citing an 11-page draft memo, that the Trump administration was considering a plan to mobilize 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants, including in 11 states that do not border Mexico.

"There is simply no truth to it. There is simply no such proposal that we have seen floating around," Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a press briefing.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer has stated that the media reports were "100 percent not true."

© REUTERS/ Adrees Latif WH Denies AP Report Trump May Use 100,000 National Guard Troops to Detain Undocumented Immigrants

The claim comes after President Donald Trump announced that he would issue a new executive order at the beginning of the next week to protect the US.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington a few days later, which led to a district judge James Robart in Seattle to issue a temporary stay on the US president’s measure. Last Thursday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on judge Robart’s stay.